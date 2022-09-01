OG Fan Token (OG) Market Cap Hits $7.76 Million

OG Fan Token (OG) traded up 0.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on September 1st. One OG Fan Token coin can now be purchased for about $6.09 or 0.00030252 BTC on major exchanges. OG Fan Token has a total market capitalization of $7.76 million and approximately $9.04 million worth of OG Fan Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, OG Fan Token has traded down 8.3% against the US dollar.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001164 BTC.
- Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token (BTCST) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.81 or 0.00053738 BTC.
- SafePal (SFP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001999 BTC.
- Prosper (PROS) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00003337 BTC.
- Oogear (OG) traded 15.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC.
- ProSwap (PROS) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0850 or 0.00000422 BTC.
OG Fan Token Coin Profile
OG Fan Token is a Proof of Authority coin that uses the BEP20 Token hashing algorithm. OG Fan Token’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,274,535 coins. The official website for OG Fan Token is www.socios.com/og. OG Fan Token’s official Twitter account is @OGesports and its Facebook page is accessible here. OG Fan Token’s official message board is medium.com/socios.
Buying and Selling OG Fan Token
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OG Fan Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade OG Fan Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase OG Fan Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
Receive News & Updates for OG Fan Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for OG Fan Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.