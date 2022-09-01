Oiler Network (OIL) Tops One Day Volume of $25,074.00

Oiler Network (OIL) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on September 1st. Oiler Network has a market cap of $266,903.05 and $25,074.00 worth of Oiler Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Oiler Network has traded 3.9% lower against the dollar. One Oiler Network coin can now be bought for $0.0438 or 0.00000219 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Oiler Network Profile

Oiler Network (OIL) is a coin. It was first traded on April 4th, 2021. Oiler Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,087,582 coins. Oiler Network’s official Twitter account is @OilerNetwork.

Buying and Selling Oiler Network

According to CryptoCompare, “Oiler is a protocol for blockchain native derivatives. Oiler team has in mind a very specific set of properties to call instruments ‘blockchain native’. 1. The instrument can be priced without any external (off-chain) oracles2. The instrument can be settled without any external (off-chain) oracles In order to settle derivatives on-chain nowadays, Oiler team needs to ensure that the payout can be calculated entirely on-chain. At Oiler, they not only assume that we will not take off-chain data but also that there is no oracle hidden behind the layers of on-chain data sources that our smart contracts use. “

