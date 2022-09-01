Oiler (OIL) Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $266,820.03

Oiler (OIL) traded down 3.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on September 1st. In the last seven days, Oiler has traded 3.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Oiler has a market capitalization of $266,820.03 and approximately $25,066.00 worth of Oiler was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Oiler coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0438 or 0.00000222 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.76 or 0.00028686 BTC.

XRUN (XRUN) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00002012 BTC.

Kyber Network Crystal Legacy (KNCL) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00008709 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000010 BTC.

OKC Token (OKT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.71 or 0.00083296 BTC.

Bubblefong (BBF) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.18 or 0.00040785 BTC.

JUST (JST) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0273 or 0.00000136 BTC.

Render Token (RNDR) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002587 BTC.

Celer Network (CELR) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0173 or 0.00000086 BTC.

NEST Protocol (NEST) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0314 or 0.00000157 BTC.

About Oiler

Oiler (OIL) is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 4th, 2021. Oiler’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,087,582 coins. Oiler’s official Twitter account is @OilerNetwork. Oiler’s official website is www.oiler.network.

Oiler Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Oiler is a protocol for blockchain native derivatives. Oiler team has in mind a very specific set of properties to call instruments ‘blockchain native’.1. The instrument can be priced without any external (off-chain) oracles2. The instrument can be settled without any external (off-chain) oraclesIn order to settle derivatives on-chain nowadays, Oiler team needs to ensure that the payout can be calculated entirely on-chain. At Oiler, they not only assume that we will not take off-chain data but also that there is no oracle hidden behind the layers of on-chain data sources that our smart contracts use.”

