OIN Finance (OIN) Reaches One Day Volume of $18,425.00

OIN Finance (OIN) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on September 1st. During the last week, OIN Finance has traded 31.4% lower against the US dollar. One OIN Finance coin can now be bought for $0.0192 or 0.00000095 BTC on major exchanges. OIN Finance has a market cap of $632,867.91 and $18,425.00 worth of OIN Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.77 or 0.00028662 BTC.

XRUN (XRUN) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00002014 BTC.

Kyber Network Crystal Legacy (KNCL) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00008709 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000010 BTC.

OKC Token (OKT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.88 or 0.00083920 BTC.

Bubblefong (BBF) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.18 or 0.00040680 BTC.

JUST (JST) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0275 or 0.00000137 BTC.

Render Token (RNDR) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002598 BTC.

Celer Network (CELR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0175 or 0.00000087 BTC.

NEST Protocol (NEST) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0312 or 0.00000155 BTC.

OIN Finance Profile

OIN Finance is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. OIN Finance’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 32,950,759 coins. OIN Finance’s official Twitter account is @FinanceOin and its Facebook page is accessible here. OIN Finance’s official website is oin.finance. The official message board for OIN Finance is medium.com/oin-finance.

OIN Finance Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The purpose of the OIN project is to circumvent these hurdles and more by reconstructing the Ethereum DeFi ecosystem on the Ontology network by starting an ecosystem through OIN’s lending platform. By developing cross-chain technology, OIN will be able to exchange ETH assets natively. OIN will leverage ONT’s low transaction fees and low congestion to freely expand the ecosystem and grow the userbase to new heights by becoming the easier to use, cheaper option. The DeFi space will now have room to grow without restriction through OIN.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OIN Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade OIN Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase OIN Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

