OKB Price Hits $15.30 on Top Exchanges (OKB)

OKB (OKB) traded 0.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 1st. OKB has a market cap of $917.85 million and approximately $10.44 million worth of OKB was traded on exchanges in the last day. One OKB coin can now be purchased for approximately $15.30 or 0.00077220 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, OKB has traded 13.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005049 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19,810.42 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00004341 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005161 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005044 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002581 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $26.48 or 0.00133669 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.62 or 0.00033435 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.26 or 0.00087118 BTC.

OKB Coin Profile

OKB (CRYPTO:OKB) is a coin. It launched on January 30th, 2018. OKB’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 60,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for OKB is /r/okex. OKB’s official website is www.okex.com. OKB’s official Twitter account is @OKEx and its Facebook page is accessible here.

OKB Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Okex is a leading digital market exchange that has issued a token to celebrate the Chinese new year and to thank customers for their support. Through the issued token, Okex aims to develop a sharing community that allows all the participants to contribute to the improvement of the Okex platform. OKB token is an Ethereum-based utility token (ERC 20) used to settle trading fees, participate in token-listing polls, deposits of verified merchants and rewards. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OKB directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OKB should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy OKB using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

