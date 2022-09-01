Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) Shares Acquired by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB – Get Rating) by 90.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,861,442 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 1,361,679 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 1.73% of Old National Bancorp worth $46,870,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Old National Bancorp by 91.1% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 698,137 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,435,000 after buying an additional 332,853 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC raised its holdings in Old National Bancorp by 5.9% during the first quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 301,045 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,931,000 after purchasing an additional 16,805 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Old National Bancorp during the first quarter worth $66,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Old National Bancorp by 65.2% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 211,878 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,471,000 after purchasing an additional 83,599 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Old National Bancorp by 70.6% during the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 510,928 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,369,000 after purchasing an additional 211,472 shares during the last quarter. 78.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Old National Bancorp to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com raised Old National Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. TheStreet raised Old National Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Stephens raised their price target on Old National Bancorp to $23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Old National Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.75.

Old National Bancorp stock opened at $16.69 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.36 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. Old National Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $14.22 and a fifty-two week high of $20.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.30.

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The bank reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.07. Old National Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.13% and a net margin of 18.42%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Old National Bancorp will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. Old National Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.90%.

Old National Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Old National Bank that provides various financial services to individual and commercial customers in the United States. It accepts deposit accounts, including noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing checking, negotiable order of withdrawal, savings and money market, and time deposits; and offers loans, such as home equity lines of credit, residential real estate loans, consumer loans, commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, letters of credit, and lease financing.

