On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the sixteen research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $31.36.
ONON has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler reissued an “initiates” rating on shares of ON in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of ON to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of ON from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of ON from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of ON from $25.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th.
ON Stock Down 3.1 %
NYSE ONON opened at $19.99 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $20.32 and its 200-day moving average is $22.06. ON has a 12-month low of $16.16 and a 12-month high of $55.87. The firm has a market cap of $12.44 billion and a P/E ratio of -48.76.
ON Company Profile
On Holding AG develops and distributes sports products worldwide. It offers athletic footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company offers its products through independent retailers and distributors, online, and stores. On Holding AG was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland.
