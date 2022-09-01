On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the sixteen research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $31.36.

ONON has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler reissued an “initiates” rating on shares of ON in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of ON to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of ON from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of ON from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of ON from $25.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th.

NYSE ONON opened at $19.99 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $20.32 and its 200-day moving average is $22.06. ON has a 12-month low of $16.16 and a 12-month high of $55.87. The firm has a market cap of $12.44 billion and a P/E ratio of -48.76.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new position in ON in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Monetary Management Group Inc. bought a new position in ON in the 4th quarter worth $76,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ON in the 1st quarter worth about $50,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of ON by 24.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 579 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of ON in the 4th quarter worth about $120,000. 17.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

On Holding AG develops and distributes sports products worldwide. It offers athletic footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company offers its products through independent retailers and distributors, online, and stores. On Holding AG was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland.

