One Liberty Properties, Inc. (NYSE:OLP) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

One Liberty Properties, Inc. (NYSE:OLP – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $32.80.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on OLP. B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of One Liberty Properties from $31.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. StockNews.com cut shares of One Liberty Properties from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 14th. Finally, EF Hutton Acquisition Corp I began coverage on shares of One Liberty Properties in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On One Liberty Properties

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OLP. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in One Liberty Properties during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in shares of One Liberty Properties in the 4th quarter worth about $57,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in shares of One Liberty Properties in the 1st quarter worth about $60,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of One Liberty Properties in the 2nd quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of One Liberty Properties in the 1st quarter worth about $73,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.98% of the company’s stock.

One Liberty Properties Price Performance

One Liberty Properties Dividend Announcement

Shares of NYSE:OLP opened at $24.15 on Thursday. One Liberty Properties has a one year low of $24.13 and a one year high of $36.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $509.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.34, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $26.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.80.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 21st were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 17th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.45%. One Liberty Properties’s payout ratio is currently 99.45%.

About One Liberty Properties

One Liberty is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust incorporated in Maryland in 1982. The Company acquires, owns and manages a geographically diversified portfolio consisting primarily of industrial, retail, restaurant, health and fitness and theater properties. Many of these properties are subject to long term net leases under which the tenant is typically responsible for the property's real estate taxes, insurance and ordinary maintenance and repairs.

