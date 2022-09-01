OneLedger Trading 7.4% Lower Over Last Week (OLT)

OneLedger (OLT) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on September 1st. OneLedger has a market capitalization of $2.70 million and $225,646.00 worth of OneLedger was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, OneLedger has traded down 7.4% against the US dollar. One OneLedger coin can currently be bought for $0.0053 or 0.00000027 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get OneLedger alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004983 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $20,075.79 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00004416 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005092 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004979 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002547 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $26.83 or 0.00133647 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.77 or 0.00033715 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.24 or 0.00085891 BTC.

OneLedger Coin Profile

OneLedger is a coin. Its launch date was June 13th, 2018. OneLedger’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 506,936,797 coins. The Reddit community for OneLedger is /r/OneLedger and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. OneLedger’s official Twitter account is @OneLedgerTech and its Facebook page is accessible here. OneLedger’s official message board is medium.com/@OneLedger. OneLedger’s official website is oneledger.io.

OneLedger Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “OneLedger is a universal blockchain protocol that enables cross-chain interaction between applications and businesses. OneLedger enables entrepeuners to focus on building their business application through OneLedger modularization tools, which will communicate with OneLedger protocol using its API gateway. This mechanism will allow businesses applications to interact with different public and private blockchains synchronously through corresponding side chains implemented in OneLedger platform. OLT is an Ethereum-based token that serves as a medium of exchange on the OneLedger platform. Users, including businesses, need to pay a network fee to nodes to use any services on the OneLedger platform. They can either acquire OLT tokens from other token holders, or they can run a node themselves to start acquiring tokens to reuse for business use cases. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OneLedger directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OneLedger should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy OneLedger using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for OneLedger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for OneLedger and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.