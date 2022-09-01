ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the fifteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have assigned a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $68.42.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on ONEOK from $81.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of ONEOK from $71.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on ONEOK from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on ONEOK to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Finally, US Capital Advisors restated an “overweight” rating on shares of ONEOK in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st.

Get ONEOK alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other ONEOK news, CEO Pierce Norton purchased 8,975 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $55.54 per share, for a total transaction of $498,471.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $522,853.56. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ONEOK

ONEOK Stock Down 2.9 %

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. DeDora Capital Inc. purchased a new position in ONEOK in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ONEOK in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. First Command Bank grew its stake in ONEOK by 401.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Command Bank now owns 491 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the period. Motco acquired a new position in ONEOK in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, ACG Wealth purchased a new position in shares of ONEOK during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. 66.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:OKE opened at $61.23 on Thursday. ONEOK has a 1-year low of $51.70 and a 1-year high of $75.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market cap of $27.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $59.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.66.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.02). ONEOK had a net margin of 7.37% and a return on equity of 26.32%. The business had revenue of $6 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. ONEOK’s quarterly revenue was up 76.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that ONEOK will post 3.71 EPS for the current year.

ONEOK Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 1st were paid a $0.935 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 29th. This represents a $3.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.11%. ONEOK’s payout ratio is 106.25%.

About ONEOK

(Get Rating)

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ONEOK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ONEOK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.