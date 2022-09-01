OneRoot Network Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $45,149.00 (RNT)

OneRoot Network (RNT) traded up 8.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on September 1st. One OneRoot Network coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0016 or 0.00000008 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, OneRoot Network has traded up 1.6% against the US dollar. OneRoot Network has a market cap of $452,833.10 and $45,149.00 worth of OneRoot Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get OneRoot Network alerts:

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.74 or 0.00028609 BTC.

XRUN (XRUN) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001979 BTC.

Kyber Network Crystal Legacy (KNCL) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00008709 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000010 BTC.

OKC Token (OKT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.81 or 0.00083743 BTC.

Bubblefong (BBF) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.19 or 0.00040794 BTC.

JUST (JST) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0273 or 0.00000136 BTC.

Render Token (RNDR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002601 BTC.

Celer Network (CELR) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0174 or 0.00000086 BTC.

NEST Protocol (NEST) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0312 or 0.00000155 BTC.

OneRoot Network Coin Profile

RNT is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 28th, 2017. OneRoot Network’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 284,073,817 coins. OneRoot Network’s official Twitter account is @OneRootNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. OneRoot Network’s official website is www.oneroot.io/en.

Buying and Selling OneRoot Network

According to CryptoCompare, “ONEROOT aims to make use of the immutability, transparency, and traceability of blockchain while embracing values of decentralization and shared economy to build a network of value that better fits with the characteristics of distributed network and tokenization of assets. This project’s main focus will be the digitization of assets, offering information, buying solutions, transactions, and liquidity solutions for those that use it. RNT is an Ethereum-based token that will be used as a medium of exchange on the platform.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OneRoot Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OneRoot Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase OneRoot Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for OneRoot Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for OneRoot Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.