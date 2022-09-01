Onion Global (NYSE:OG) & Kidpik (NASDAQ:PIK) Critical Review

Kidpik (NASDAQ:PIK – Get Rating) and Onion Global (NYSE:OG – Get Rating) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, risk and analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Kidpik and Onion Global’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kidpik $21.83 million 0.74 -$5.95 million ($0.95) -2.21 Onion Global $401.23 million 0.14 -$55.90 million N/A N/A

Kidpik has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Onion Global.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Profitability

9.8% of Kidpik shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.5% of Onion Global shares are owned by institutional investors. 50.9% of Onion Global shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Kidpik and Onion Global’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kidpik -33.94% -62.91% -35.98% Onion Global -13.93% -40.10% -22.30%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Kidpik and Onion Global, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kidpik 0 0 1 0 3.00 Onion Global 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

Onion Global beats Kidpik on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Kidpik

Kidpik Corp. operates as a subscription-based e-commerce company that sells kids apparel, footwear, and accessories. The company offers apparel, including tops, bottoms, cardigans, jackets, dresses, and swimwear in knit and woven fabrications; shoes, such as sneakers, boots, sandals, and dress shoes; and accessories comprising sunglasses, jewelry, bags, socks, hats, hair goods, and other items. It serves its customers through its retail website, shop.kidpik.com; amazon.com; and clothing subscription boxes, which provide mix-&-match coordinated outfits that are personalized based on each member's preferences. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is based in New York, New York.

About Onion Global

Onion Global Limited operates a platform that incubates, markets, and distributes fashionable and future brands in China and internationally. Its platform comprises brand partners that offer various categories of lifestyle products, including beauty products, maternal and baby products, food and beverages, fast fashion, and wellness products. The company was incorporated in 2009 and is based in Guangzhou, the People's Republic of China.

