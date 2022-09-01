Only1 Hits Market Capitalization of $2.07 Million (LIKE)

Only1 (LIKE) traded 7.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on September 1st. Only1 has a total market cap of $2.07 million and $976,259.00 worth of Only1 was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Only1 has traded 30.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Only1 coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0152 or 0.00000076 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Only1 Coin Profile

Only1 (CRYPTO:LIKE) is a coin. Its launch date was February 8th, 2018. Only1’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 136,440,847 coins. Only1’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Only1 Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “LikeCoin is a social-media-oriented cryptocurrency based on the ERC20 algorithm. LIKE is used as a medium for reward content providers by receiving “likes” or direct payments from readers and audiences. LikeCoin decentralized token main role is to promote a movement to redistribute the income generated by content creation. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Only1 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Only1 should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Only1 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

