Ontology (ONT) Price Hits $0.25

Ontology (ONT) traded up 2.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on September 1st. Ontology has a total market cap of $218.51 million and $12.19 million worth of Ontology was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Ontology has traded 3.9% lower against the dollar. One Ontology coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.25 or 0.00001242 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Cardano (ADA) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002275 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.26 or 0.00095801 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.31 or 0.00031398 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.34 or 0.00021564 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000607 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001457 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0633 or 0.00000315 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.72 or 0.00262224 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded down 26% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0641 or 0.00000217 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.83 or 0.00024015 BTC.

Ontology Profile

Ontology is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the VBFT hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 26th, 2018. Ontology’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 875,249,524 coins. The Reddit community for Ontology is /r/OntologyNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Ontology is ont.io. Ontology’s official message board is medium.com/ontologynetwork. Ontology’s official Twitter account is @OntologyNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Ontology

According to CryptoCompare, “Ontology is a public infrastructure chain project and distributed trust collaboration platform. Its blockchain framework supports public blockchain systems and is able to customize different public blockchains for different applications. The blockchain/distributed ledger network combines distributed identity verification, data exchange, data collaboration, procedure protocols, communities, attestation, smart contract system support, and various industry-specific modules.Previously a NEO-based token, the ONT has now launched his mainnet. It will serve as the utility token within the platform.Telegram | Discord | Facebook | YouTube | LinkedIn | Reddit | Github | Medium”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ontology directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ontology should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ontology using one of the exchanges listed above.

