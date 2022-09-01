Open Platform 1-Day Volume Reaches $29,458.00 (OPEN)

Open Platform (OPEN) traded 6.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on September 1st. In the last week, Open Platform has traded 3.2% higher against the US dollar. One Open Platform coin can now be bought for $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges. Open Platform has a market cap of $681,855.90 and approximately $29,458.00 worth of Open Platform was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Open Platform alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004983 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $20,072.30 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00004374 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005093 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004985 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002547 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $26.86 or 0.00133805 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.77 or 0.00033711 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.25 or 0.00085948 BTC.

About Open Platform

OPEN is a coin. Its launch date was May 3rd, 2018. Open Platform’s total supply is 1,745,447,045 coins and its circulating supply is 1,061,610,422 coins. Open Platform’s official website is www.openfuture.io. The official message board for Open Platform is medium.com/@theOPENPlatform. Open Platform’s official Twitter account is @OpenPlatformICO and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Open Platform

According to CryptoCompare, “OPEN Platform is a blockchain-based payment infrastructure that enables users and developers of mainstream applications to utilize and accept cryptocurrency as payment. This is done through the OPEN API, which is a bridge between on-chain components and off-chain application databases. OPEN is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on the OPEN platform. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Open Platform directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Open Platform should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Open Platform using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Open Platform Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Open Platform and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.