OpenDAO Trading Down 13% Over Last 7 Days (SOS)

OpenDAO (SOS) traded 1% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on September 1st. OpenDAO has a market capitalization of $27.58 million and $1.53 million worth of OpenDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One OpenDAO coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, OpenDAO has traded 13% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About OpenDAO

OpenDAO (SOS) is a coin. Its launch date was May 3rd, 2018. OpenDAO’s total supply is 73,545,908,892,348 coins and its circulating supply is 100,000,000,000,000 coins. OpenDAO’s official Twitter account is @OpenPlatform. The official website for OpenDAO is opendao.io.

Buying and Selling OpenDAO

According to CryptoCompare, “OPEN Platform is a blockchain-based payment infrastructure that enables users and developers of mainstream applications to utilize and accept cryptocurrency as payment. This is done through the OPEN API, which is a bridge between on-chain components and off-chain application databases. OPEN is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on the OPEN platform. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OpenDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OpenDAO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy OpenDAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

