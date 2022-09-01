OpenOcean Price Tops $0.0311 on Top Exchanges (OOE)

OpenOcean (OOE) traded 1.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on September 1st. One OpenOcean coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0311 or 0.00000155 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. OpenOcean has a market cap of $5.25 million and approximately $394,797.00 worth of OpenOcean was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, OpenOcean has traded down 9.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 1,583.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1,483.13 or 0.07376538 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004974 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001656 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002274 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.54 or 0.00823330 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.17 or 0.00015747 BTC.

OpenOcean Profile

OpenOcean’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 168,903,846 coins. OpenOcean’s official Twitter account is @OpenOceanGlobal.

Buying and Selling OpenOcean

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OpenOcean directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OpenOcean should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase , GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase OpenOcean using one of the exchanges listed above.

