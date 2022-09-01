Opera (NASDAQ:OPRA) Given New $10.50 Price Target at Cowen

Opera (NASDAQ:OPRA – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Cowen from $14.00 to $10.50 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.
Opera Trading Down 0.6 %
OPRA opened at $4.81 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.29. Opera has a 1 year low of $4.05 and a 1 year high of $10.48. The stock has a market cap of $553.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.91 and a beta of 1.13.
Opera (NASDAQ:OPRA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 30th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.10). Opera had a negative net margin of 9.53% and a negative return on equity of 1.44%.
Opera Company Profile
Opera Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile and PC web browsers. It operates in two segments, Browser and News, and Other. The company offers mobile browser products, such as Opera Mini, Opera for Android and iOS, Opera GX Mobile, and Opera Touch; PC browsers, including Opera for Computers and Opera GX; and Opera News, an AI-powered personalized news discovery and aggregation service.
