Opera (NASDAQ:OPRA) Given New $10.50 Price Target at Cowen

Opera (NASDAQ:OPRA – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Cowen from $14.00 to $10.50 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Opera Trading Down 0.6 %

OPRA opened at $4.81 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.29. Opera has a 1 year low of $4.05 and a 1 year high of $10.48. The stock has a market cap of $553.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.91 and a beta of 1.13.

Opera (NASDAQ:OPRA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 30th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.10). Opera had a negative net margin of 9.53% and a negative return on equity of 1.44%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Opera

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Opera by 66.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Opera during the fourth quarter worth approximately $71,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Opera by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 14,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 2,315 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Opera in the first quarter valued at approximately $167,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its stake in shares of Opera by 103.9% in the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 64,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,000 after buying an additional 32,718 shares during the last quarter. 6.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Opera Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile and PC web browsers. It operates in two segments, Browser and News, and Other. The company offers mobile browser products, such as Opera Mini, Opera for Android and iOS, Opera GX Mobile, and Opera Touch; PC browsers, including Opera for Computers and Opera GX; and Opera News, an AI-powered personalized news discovery and aggregation service.

