Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Decreases Holdings in Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 505 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Kinsale Capital Group were worth $1,847,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $549,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 29.2% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $595,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,083 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $703,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 142.2% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,105,000 after acquiring an additional 2,846 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 47,995 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,944,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. 84.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kinsale Capital Group Stock Performance

Shares of KNSL opened at $253.58 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $5.81 billion, a PE ratio of 40.70 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $245.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $227.59. Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $157.81 and a 12-month high of $285.26.

Kinsale Capital Group Announces Dividend

Kinsale Capital Group ( NYSE:KNSL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.24. Kinsale Capital Group had a return on equity of 24.01% and a net margin of 20.32%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.28 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. will post 7.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 29th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 26th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.21%. Kinsale Capital Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.35%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on KNSL shares. Truist Financial increased their price target on Kinsale Capital Group from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Kinsale Capital Group from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Compass Point downgraded Kinsale Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $310.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $290.00.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Brian D. Haney sold 750 shares of Kinsale Capital Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.00, for a total transaction of $198,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 88,086 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,342,790. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Brian D. Haney sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.00, for a total transaction of $198,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 88,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,342,790. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Robert Lippincott III sold 738 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.93, for a total value of $207,326.34. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 10,917 shares in the company, valued at $3,066,912.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,988 shares of company stock worth $2,198,361. 6.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Kinsale Capital Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc, a specialty insurance company, provides property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company's commercial lines offerings include construction, small business, excess and general casualty, commercial property, allied health, life sciences, energy, environmental, health care, inland marine, public entity, and commercial insurance, as well as product, professional, and management liability insurance.

