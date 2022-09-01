Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Has $1.94 Million Stock Position in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,365 shares of the company’s stock after selling 334 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $1,935,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in Principal Financial Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Principal Financial Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new position in shares of Principal Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Principal Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new position in shares of Principal Financial Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 75.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Principal Financial Group Price Performance

Shares of PFG stock opened at $74.76 on Thursday. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.97 and a 12-month high of $80.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $70.63 and a 200-day moving average of $68.85.

Principal Financial Group Announces Dividend

Principal Financial Group ( NASDAQ:PFG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.26. Principal Financial Group had a net margin of 24.69% and a return on equity of 13.09%. The company had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.24 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 6.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 8th will be issued a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 7th. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.56%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Sandra L. Helton sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.90, for a total value of $1,093,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 32,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,353,066.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Roberto Walker sold 12,975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.04, for a total value of $1,012,569.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,356,344.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Sandra L. Helton sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.90, for a total transaction of $1,093,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,353,066.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 42,975 shares of company stock valued at $3,270,099 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on PFG shares. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Principal Financial Group in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $63.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group to $81.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Principal Financial Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $82.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.00.

Principal Financial Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

Further Reading

