Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Sells 3,419 Shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Rating) by 8.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 36,671 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 3,419 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $2,144,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Greenline Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Greenline Partners LLC now owns 26,311 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,960,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 7,230 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $539,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 5,950 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $443,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 264.3% in the fourth quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 357 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the period. Finally, 55I LLC boosted its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 7.7% in the first quarter. 55I LLC now owns 3,730 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the period. 52.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at KKR & Co. Inc.

In other KKR & Co. Inc. news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 4,250,000 shares of KKR & Co. Inc. stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.51, for a total transaction of $82,917,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,000,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $195,100,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other KKR & Co. Inc. news, Director Matt Cohler bought 18,710 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $52.99 per share, for a total transaction of $991,442.90. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 86,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,601,492.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 4,250,000 shares of KKR & Co. Inc. stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.51, for a total transaction of $82,917,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,000,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $195,100,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KKR & Co. Inc. Stock Down 0.3 %

KKR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $73.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $86.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $72.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $72.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, KKR & Co. Inc. presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $75.04.

NYSE KKR opened at $50.56 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.47 billion, a PE ratio of 39.50, a PEG ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 1.53. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 1 year low of $44.28 and a 1 year high of $83.90. The business’s 50-day moving average is $51.31 and its 200 day moving average is $53.55.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The asset manager reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.95. The company had revenue of $303.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. KKR & Co. Inc. had a return on equity of 7.23% and a net margin of 8.25%. KKR & Co. Inc.’s quarterly revenue was down 59.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.05 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current year.

KKR & Co. Inc. Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. KKR & Co. Inc.’s payout ratio is 48.44%.

KKR & Co. Inc. Profile

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

See Also

