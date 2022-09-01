Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Buys 625 Shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 41,105 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 625 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $1,380,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,984,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,024,000 after purchasing an additional 280,003 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,875,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,936,000 after purchasing an additional 971,962 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 246.5% in the first quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,446,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,695,000 after purchasing an additional 2,451,779 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Conagra Brands by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,454,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,819,000 after buying an additional 221,964 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Conagra Brands by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,383,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,410,000 after buying an additional 87,860 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.79% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on CAG shares. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Conagra Brands from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Conagra Brands from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Conagra Brands from $35.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Conagra Brands from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Conagra Brands from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.67.

Conagra Brands Stock Performance

Shares of CAG stock opened at $34.38 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $34.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.03. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.06 and a 12 month high of $36.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.68, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 14th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.93 billion. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 12.99% and a net margin of 7.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.41 EPS for the current year.

Conagra Brands Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 3rd will be paid a $0.33 dividend. This is a positive change from Conagra Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 2nd. Conagra Brands’s payout ratio is currently 71.74%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Emanuel Chirico acquired 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $34.06 per share, with a total value of $1,021,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 40,788 shares in the company, valued at $1,389,239.28. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Emanuel Chirico acquired 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $34.06 per share, with a total value of $1,021,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 40,788 shares in the company, valued at $1,389,239.28. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Thomas M. Mcgough sold 21,405 shares of Conagra Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.40, for a total value of $757,737.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 104,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,712,008.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Conagra Brands Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company in North America. The company operates in four segments: Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels in the United States.

