Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Buys 7,861 Shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating) by 31.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,076 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,861 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $1,499,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CFG. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 37.4% during the fourth quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 772 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Mystic Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth about $61,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 24.3% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,483 shares of the bank’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group during the first quarter worth about $73,000. 88.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Citizens Financial Group Stock Performance

Shares of CFG stock opened at $36.68 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.29 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $37.26 and its 200 day moving average is $41.36. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $34.35 and a 12 month high of $57.00.

Citizens Financial Group Increases Dividend

Citizens Financial Group ( NYSE:CFG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The bank reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 25.04% and a return on equity of 10.26%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.46 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This is a boost from Citizens Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 1st. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.53%.

Citizens Financial Group announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Monday, June 27th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the bank to reacquire up to 5.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group to $47.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Wolfe Research cut their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $48.00 to $33.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $62.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $45.00 to $39.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.33.

Citizens Financial Group Company Profile

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

