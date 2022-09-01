Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) by 42.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 9,957 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,454 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Datadog were worth $1,508,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in shares of Datadog by 67.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,641,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $826,735,000 after acquiring an additional 1,868,762 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Datadog by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,328,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $592,147,000 after acquiring an additional 410,717 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Datadog by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,593,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $466,112,000 after acquiring an additional 171,527 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Datadog during the fourth quarter valued at about $360,540,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Datadog by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,219,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,120,000 after acquiring an additional 40,088 shares in the last quarter. 71.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Datadog news, CFO David M. Obstler sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.25, for a total value of $501,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 209,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,033,452.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Datadog news, CFO David M. Obstler sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.25, for a total value of $501,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 209,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,033,452.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Amit Agarwal sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.83, for a total value of $264,575.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 184,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,560,876.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 96,947 shares of company stock worth $10,460,414. Corporate insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on DDOG shares. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Datadog from $150.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 5th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Datadog from $150.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of Datadog in a report on Thursday, July 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research cut their price target on shares of Datadog to $137.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Datadog from $115.00 to $125.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $152.30.

Shares of NASDAQ:DDOG opened at $104.95 on Thursday. Datadog, Inc. has a 1 year low of $81.12 and a 1 year high of $199.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10,505.51 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 3.31 and a quick ratio of 3.31. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $103.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $117.51.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $406.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $381.28 million. Datadog had a return on equity of 2.24% and a net margin of 0.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 73.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.02) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of its customers technology stack.

