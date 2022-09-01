Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Increases Holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI – Get Rating) by 27.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 49,485 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 10,809 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors were worth $1,542,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Omega Healthcare Investors by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,432,503 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $231,597,000 after purchasing an additional 116,993 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Omega Healthcare Investors by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,242,443 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $126,115,000 after acquiring an additional 100,132 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors by 69.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,796,917 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $82,760,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150,891 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,450,063 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $72,498,000 after purchasing an additional 56,366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 48.9% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,483,219 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,888,000 after purchasing an additional 487,308 shares during the last quarter. 64.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of OHI stock opened at $32.66 on Thursday. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.81 and a 12 month high of $34.15. The stock has a market cap of $7.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.28 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.47.

Omega Healthcare Investors ( NYSE:OHI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $207.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $220.06 million. Omega Healthcare Investors had a net margin of 44.01% and a return on equity of 11.00%. Omega Healthcare Investors’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 1st were issued a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.21%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 29th. Omega Healthcare Investors’s dividend payout ratio is 141.80%.

Several research firms recently commented on OHI. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Omega Healthcare Investors from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Capital One Financial assumed coverage on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $27.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.00.

Omega is a real estate investment trust that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the US, as well as in the UK.

