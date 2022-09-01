Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Purchases 1,091 Shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) by 12.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 9,908 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after buying an additional 1,091 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $1,358,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,173,356 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,205,046,000 after acquiring an additional 607,766 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,428,928 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $368,917,000 after acquiring an additional 96,622 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 38.9% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,311,337 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $357,129,000 after acquiring an additional 927,878 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,828,151 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $250,603,000 after acquiring an additional 21,634 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,760,457 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $241,323,000 after buying an additional 23,128 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.45% of the company’s stock.

Diamondback Energy Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of Diamondback Energy stock opened at $133.28 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $122.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $131.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $23.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.23, a PEG ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 2.12. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $73.26 and a 1-year high of $162.24.

Diamondback Energy Increases Dividend

Diamondback Energy ( NASDAQ:FANG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The oil and natural gas company reported $7.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.66 by $0.41. Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 25.12% and a net margin of 42.23%. The company had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.40 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 64.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 26.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 16th were issued a dividend of $3.05 per share. This is an increase from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 15th. This represents a $12.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.15%. Diamondback Energy’s payout ratio is currently 14.03%.

Diamondback Energy declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Monday, August 1st that permits the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the oil and natural gas company to buy up to 17.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FANG. Barclays lifted their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Diamondback Energy from $185.00 to $203.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. StockNews.com lowered Diamondback Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $224.00 to $203.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $200.00 to $192.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $168.58.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t sold 6,000 shares of Diamondback Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $960,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 61,334 shares in the company, valued at $9,813,440. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Diamondback Energy Company Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

