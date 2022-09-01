Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Purchases 3,143 Shares of Unum Group (NYSE:UNM)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Rating) by 8.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 41,225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,143 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Unum Group were worth $1,299,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Unum Group by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 233,497 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,794,000 after purchasing an additional 17,043 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in Unum Group by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 626,563 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,395,000 after acquiring an additional 19,820 shares in the last quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Unum Group during the first quarter worth $207,000. CAPROCK Group Inc. bought a new position in Unum Group during the first quarter worth $207,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Unum Group by 27.9% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $373,000 after acquiring an additional 2,584 shares in the last quarter. 80.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

UNM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Unum Group in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Unum Group from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Unum Group from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. StockNews.com raised shares of Unum Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Unum Group from $34.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.11.

Insider Transactions at Unum Group

Unum Group Stock Performance

In other news, CEO Richard P. Mckenney sold 40,000 shares of Unum Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.13, for a total value of $1,605,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 950,367 shares in the company, valued at $38,138,227.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other Unum Group news, CEO Richard P. Mckenney sold 40,000 shares of Unum Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.13, for a total transaction of $1,605,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 950,367 shares in the company, valued at $38,138,227.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Lisa G. Iglesias sold 20,000 shares of Unum Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $800,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 56,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,272,560. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

NYSE UNM opened at $37.85 on Thursday. Unum Group has a 52-week low of $22.25 and a 52-week high of $40.25. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30. The company has a market capitalization of $7.57 billion, a PE ratio of 6.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.29.

Unum Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 29th were paid a $0.33 dividend. This is an increase from Unum Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.49%. Unum Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.18%.

Unum Group Company Profile

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Poland. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segments. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

