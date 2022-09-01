Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Sells 2,335 Shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. decreased its position in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) by 35.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,284 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,335 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in KLA were worth $1,568,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of KLA during the 4th quarter worth $598,653,000. C2C Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of KLA during the 4th quarter worth $401,488,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of KLA by 53,951.8% during the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 584,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $252,104,000 after buying an additional 583,219 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of KLA by 297.8% during the 1st quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 633,468 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $231,887,000 after purchasing an additional 474,229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of KLA by 29.8% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,230,607 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $450,476,000 after purchasing an additional 282,550 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.60% of the company’s stock.

KLAC has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of KLA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Barclays dropped their price target on KLA from $365.00 to $325.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on KLA from $373.00 to $377.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 25th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on KLA from $385.00 to $352.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on KLA from $360.00 to $345.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, KLA has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $425.16.

KLAC opened at $344.13 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.76, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The company has a market capitalization of $48.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $350.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $345.50. KLA Co. has a 1 year low of $282.83 and a 1 year high of $457.12.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $5.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.46 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.42 billion. KLA had a net margin of 36.06% and a return on equity of 95.80%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.43 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that KLA Co. will post 24.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. This is a boost from KLA’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. KLA’s payout ratio is currently 23.74%.

KLA announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, June 16th that allows the company to buyback $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor company to purchase up to 12.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, insider Ahmad A. Khan sold 7,736 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.26, for a total transaction of $2,786,971.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 77,927 shares in the company, valued at $28,073,981.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CAO Virendra A. Kirloskar sold 420 shares of KLA stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $383.71, for a total value of $161,158.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,168,345.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Ahmad A. Khan sold 7,736 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.26, for a total transaction of $2,786,971.36. Following the sale, the insider now owns 77,927 shares in the company, valued at $28,073,981.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 14,761 shares of company stock valued at $5,468,670. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

