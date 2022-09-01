Oppenheimer Lowers UpHealth (NYSE:UPH) Price Target to $3.00

UpHealth (NYSE:UPH – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Oppenheimer to $3.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Separately, Benchmark reduced their target price on shares of UpHealth to $3.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd.

UPH stock opened at $0.61 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.92 million, a P/E ratio of -0.27 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.85. UpHealth has a one year low of $0.44 and a one year high of $5.19. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.06.

UpHealth ( NYSE:UPH Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.02). UpHealth had a negative return on equity of 18.80% and a negative net margin of 204.99%. The firm had revenue of $43.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.95 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that UpHealth will post -0.26 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UPH. Lynrock Lake LP bought a new stake in shares of UpHealth in the 4th quarter worth about $2,837,000. Perkins Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of UpHealth in the 4th quarter worth about $2,104,000. Omni Event Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of UpHealth in the 4th quarter worth about $1,681,000. LMR Partners LLP increased its position in shares of UpHealth by 498.9% in the 4th quarter. LMR Partners LLP now owns 700,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,568,000 after purchasing an additional 583,118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of UpHealth in the 4th quarter worth about $1,293,000.

UpHealth, Inc operates as a digital health services company. It provides a patient-centric digital health technologies and tech-enabled services to manage health and integrate care in the areas of integrated care management, virtual care infrastructure, and services. The company's solutions include Syntranet Core Platform, an integrated care management platform; Cloudbreak, a provider of unified telemedicine solutions and digital health tools; HelloLyf from Glocal, a platform that delivers primary care and specialty consultations; and MedQuest Pharmacy, a full-service retail and compounding licensed pharmacy that dispenses prescribed medications shipped directly to patients.

