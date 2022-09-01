Oppenheimer Weighs in on Acuity Brands, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:AYI)

Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer dropped their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Acuity Brands in a report issued on Sunday, August 28th. Oppenheimer analyst C. Glynn now expects that the electronics maker will post earnings per share of $11.63 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $11.81. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $210.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Acuity Brands’ current full-year earnings is $11.52 per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Acuity Brands’ Q4 2022 earnings at $3.31 EPS.

Get Acuity Brands alerts:

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Acuity Brands from $200.00 to $181.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. William Blair cut shares of Acuity Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Acuity Brands from $241.00 to $211.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Acuity Brands to $225.00 in a research report on Monday, July 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Acuity Brands from $188.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $210.57.

Acuity Brands Price Performance

NYSE:AYI opened at $163.93 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $170.33 and a 200-day moving average of $174.51. The company has a market capitalization of $5.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.79, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.58. Acuity Brands has a 52 week low of $142.71 and a 52 week high of $224.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.86.

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 30th. The electronics maker reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.80 by $0.50. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $988.15 million. Acuity Brands had a net margin of 9.43% and a return on equity of 19.77%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.62 EPS.

Acuity Brands Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 15th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 14th. Acuity Brands’s dividend payout ratio is 5.01%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Barry R. Goldman sold 906 shares of Acuity Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.47, for a total transaction of $160,787.82. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $842,805.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Karen J. Holcom sold 5,438 shares of Acuity Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.20, for a total transaction of $838,539.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 17,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,642,679.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Barry R. Goldman sold 906 shares of Acuity Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.47, for a total transaction of $160,787.82. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,749 shares in the company, valued at approximately $842,805.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Acuity Brands by 277.8% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 136 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Acuity Brands in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Acuity Brands in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its position in shares of Acuity Brands by 2,926.7% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 454 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV bought a new stake in shares of Acuity Brands in the second quarter worth $77,000. Institutional investors own 94.70% of the company’s stock.

Acuity Brands Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Acuity Brands, Inc provides lighting and building management solutions in North America and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Acuity Brands Lighting and Lighting Controls (ABL); and the Intelligent Spaces Group (ISG). The ABL segment provides commercial, architectural, and specialty lighting solutions, as well as lighting controls and components for various indoor and outdoor applications under the Lithonia Lighting, Holophane, Peerless, Gotham, Mark Architectural Lighting, Winona Lighting, Juno, Indy, Aculux, Healthcare Lighting, Hydrel, American Electric Lighting, Sunoptics, eldoLED, nLight, Sensor Switch, IOTA, A-Light, Cyclone, Eureka, Lumniaire LED, Luminis, Dark to Light, and RELOC Wiring Solutions brands.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Acuity Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acuity Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.