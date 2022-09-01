Orakuru Hits One Day Trading Volume of $8,300.00 (ORK)

Orakuru (ORK) traded 18.4% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 1st. One Orakuru coin can currently be bought for $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Orakuru has traded down 38.6% against the US dollar. Orakuru has a market cap of $6,722.00 and approximately $8,300.00 worth of Orakuru was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 1,587.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,616.68 or 0.08011242 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004956 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001642 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002261 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $165.52 or 0.00820193 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.16 or 0.00015684 BTC.
Orakuru Profile
Orakuru’s total supply is 45,809,095 coins and its circulating supply is 8,287,036 coins. Orakuru’s official Twitter account is @Orakuru_ork.
Buying and Selling Orakuru
