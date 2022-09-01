OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:OGI) Shares Bought by TD Asset Management Inc.

TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:OGI – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 258,051 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,403 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.08% of OrganiGram worth $430,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its position in OrganiGram by 29.2% during the fourth quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 28,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 6,507 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of OrganiGram by 10.3% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 100,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 9,382 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its position in shares of OrganiGram by 14.3% in the first quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 80,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 10,073 shares during the last quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC increased its position in OrganiGram by 17.9% during the first quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 66,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 10,116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in OrganiGram by 61.4% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 39,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.87% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

OGI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Alliance Global Partners dropped their price objective on OrganiGram from C$2.25 to C$1.50 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on OrganiGram from C$2.25 to C$1.50 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $3.04.

OrganiGram Price Performance

OrganiGram Profile

NASDAQ:OGI opened at $1.07 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $335.67 million, a PE ratio of -11.89 and a beta of 0.62. OrganiGram Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.90 and a 12 month high of $2.78.

Organigram Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells cannabis and cannabis-derived products in Canada. It offers medical cannabis products, including cannabis flowers, cannabis oils, and vaporizers for civilian patients and veterans; adult use recreational cannabis under the Edison Cannabis Co, Trail Blazer, SHRED, SHRED'ems, Big Bag O' Buds, and Monjour brands; and cannabis edibles products and concentrates.

