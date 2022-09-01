OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:OGI) Shares Bought by TD Asset Management Inc.

TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:OGI – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 258,051 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,403 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.08% of OrganiGram worth $430,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its position in OrganiGram by 29.2% during the fourth quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 28,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 6,507 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of OrganiGram by 10.3% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 100,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 9,382 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its position in shares of OrganiGram by 14.3% in the first quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 80,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 10,073 shares during the last quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC increased its position in OrganiGram by 17.9% during the first quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 66,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 10,116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in OrganiGram by 61.4% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 39,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.87% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
OGI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Alliance Global Partners dropped their price objective on OrganiGram from C$2.25 to C$1.50 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on OrganiGram from C$2.25 to C$1.50 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $3.04.
OrganiGram Price Performance
OrganiGram Profile
Organigram Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells cannabis and cannabis-derived products in Canada. It offers medical cannabis products, including cannabis flowers, cannabis oils, and vaporizers for civilian patients and veterans; adult use recreational cannabis under the Edison Cannabis Co, Trail Blazer, SHRED, SHRED'ems, Big Bag O' Buds, and Monjour brands; and cannabis edibles products and concentrates.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on OrganiGram (OGI)
- Can Alibaba And Baidu Finally Rally With Delisting Fears Gone?
- 3 Materials Stocks That May Earn a Place on Your Watchlist
- Is World Wresting Entertainment Getting Ready to Be Sold?
- Crowdstrike Stock Retraces, As Earnings Sober Expectations
- Will The Institutions Buy The Dip In Ambarella Stock?
Receive News & Ratings for OrganiGram Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OrganiGram and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.