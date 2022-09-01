Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) Shares Bought by Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,999 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Organon & Co. were worth $314,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in OGN. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Organon & Co. during the 1st quarter worth $238,000. MAI Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Organon & Co. during the first quarter worth about $207,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Organon & Co. by 251.1% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 6,365 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its holdings in shares of Organon & Co. by 1.6% during the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 93,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,264,000 after acquiring an additional 1,475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Iat Reinsurance Co. LTD. acquired a new stake in Organon & Co. in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,546,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on OGN shares. Bank of America cut shares of Organon & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $37.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Organon & Co. from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th.

OGN stock opened at $28.53 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.57 and a beta of 0.47. Organon & Co. has a 12 month low of $28.32 and a 12 month high of $39.47. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.20.

Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. Organon & Co. had a net margin of 17.42% and a negative return on equity of 109.70%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Organon & Co. will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. Organon & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.81%.

Organon & Co, a health care company, develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies in the United States and internationally. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon/Implanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive.

