OriginTrail Price Hits $0.23 (TRAC)

OriginTrail (TRAC) traded 4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on September 1st. During the last week, OriginTrail has traded 5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One OriginTrail coin can currently be purchased for $0.23 or 0.00001126 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. OriginTrail has a market cap of $82.76 million and $1.10 million worth of OriginTrail was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

OriginTrail Profile

OriginTrail is a coin. It was first traded on January 24th, 2018. OriginTrail’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 365,449,436 coins. OriginTrail’s official Twitter account is @origin_trail and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for OriginTrail is /r/origintrail and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for OriginTrail is origintrail.io. The official message board for OriginTrail is medium.com/origintrail.

According to CryptoCompare, “OriginTrail is the first purpose-built protocol or supply chains based on the blockchain. It is a scalable solution for data management across complex supply chains through purpose-built decentralized graph database. The OriginTrail Decentralized Network (ODN) will enable sharing data along any supply chain as a simple plug-and-play solution. OriginTrail is blockchain agnostic and can be used with any blockchain. Pilot projects and existing use cases are being implemented on the Ethereum public blockchain. “

