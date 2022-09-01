Orion Protocol Hits Market Capitalization of $38.72 Million (ORN)

Orion Protocol (ORN) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on September 1st. Orion Protocol has a total market cap of $38.72 million and approximately $2.76 million worth of Orion Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Orion Protocol coin can now be purchased for $1.13 or 0.00005667 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Orion Protocol has traded 11.3% lower against the dollar.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004998 BTC.
- BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $20,008.77 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.
- Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00004238 BTC.
- Mammoth (MMT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005108 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004998 BTC.
- yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002555 BTC.
- FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.72 or 0.00133551 BTC.
- Chainlink (LINK) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.68 or 0.00033403 BTC.
- Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.24 or 0.00086176 BTC.
Orion Protocol Coin Profile
Orion Protocol (ORN) is a coin. Its genesis date was July 13th, 2020. Orion Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 34,146,255 coins. Orion Protocol’s official Twitter account is @orion_protocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. Orion Protocol’s official website is www.orionprotocol.io/orn. Orion Protocol’s official message board is blog.orionprotocol.io.
Orion Protocol Coin Trading
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orion Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Orion Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Orion Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.
