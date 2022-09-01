Orpea (OTCMKTS:ORPEF) Downgraded by Berenberg Bank

Orpea (OTCMKTS:ORPEFGet Rating) was downgraded by analysts at Berenberg Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Orpea Stock Performance

Shares of ORPEF opened at $22.60 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.09. Orpea has a 52-week low of $21.77 and a 52-week high of $130.18.

Orpea Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ORPEA SA operates nursing homes, assisted-living facilities, post-acute and rehabilitation hospitals, and psychiatric hospitals. Its nursing home facilities provide personalized support services; and logistical and residential services, including accommodation, meals, and laundry and room cleaning, as well as various daily event, entertainment, and therapeutic workshop services.

