Ørsted A/S (OTCMKTS:DOGEF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Ørsted A/S (OTCMKTS:DOGEF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 529,600 shares, a decline of 14.4% from the July 31st total of 618,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 230.3 days.

Ørsted A/S Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:DOGEF opened at $98.48 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $108.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $111.02. Ørsted A/S has a twelve month low of $93.95 and a twelve month high of $163.00.

Get Ørsted A/S alerts:

About Ørsted A/S

(Get Rating)

Further Reading

Ørsted A/S, together with its subsidiaries, develops, constructs, owns, and operates offshore and onshore wind farms, solar farms, energy storage facilities, and bioenergy plants. It operates through Offshore, Onshore, and Markets & Bioenergy segments. The Offshore segment develops, constructs, owns, and operates offshore wind farms in the United Kingdom, Germany, Denmark, the Netherlands, the United States, Taiwan, Japan, and South Korea.

Receive News & Ratings for Ørsted A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ørsted A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.