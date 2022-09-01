OST (OST) One Day Volume Hits $19,679.00

OST (OST) traded 2.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on September 1st. In the last seven days, OST has traded down 12.2% against the U.S. dollar. One OST coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. OST has a total market capitalization of $329,899.12 and approximately $19,679.00 worth of OST was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

OST Profile

OST (CRYPTO:OST) is a coin. It launched on November 10th, 2017. OST’s total supply is 800,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 798,532,509 coins. OST’s official Twitter account is @TheSimpleToken and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for OST is /r/OSTdotcom and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. OST’s official message board is medium.com/OSTdotcom. The official website for OST is ost.com.

Buying and Selling OST

According to CryptoCompare, “Simple Token enables any business to launch a branded cryptocurrency on open Ethereum sidechains. Simple Token, a protocol for consumer app tokenization is bringing crypto to mainstream apps, enabling them to launch branded crypto tokens without the ICO drama. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OST directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OST should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase OST using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

