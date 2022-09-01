Otter Tail (NASDAQ:OTTR) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

Otter Tail (NASDAQ:OTTR – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday.
Separately, Siebert Williams Shank downgraded shares of Otter Tail from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $62.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd.
Otter Tail Price Performance
Otter Tail stock opened at $75.54 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $72.12 and a 200-day moving average of $66.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.07 and a beta of 0.46. Otter Tail has a 52-week low of $54.14 and a 52-week high of $82.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Otter Tail by 17.2% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,128 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 901 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Otter Tail by 75.5% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,432 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $459,000 after buying an additional 2,767 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Otter Tail by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,696 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $335,000 after buying an additional 609 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Otter Tail by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 218,544 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $15,608,000 after buying an additional 32,638 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Otter Tail by 70.4% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 8,989 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $642,000 after buying an additional 3,713 shares in the last quarter. 48.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Otter Tail Company Profile
Otter Tail Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in electric utility, manufacturing, and plastic pipe businesses in the United States. The company's Electric segment produces, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy in Minnesota, North Dakota, and South Dakota; and operates as a participant in the Midcontinent Independent System Operator, Inc markets.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Otter Tail (OTTR)
- Can Alibaba And Baidu Finally Rally With Delisting Fears Gone?
- Is World Wresting Entertainment Getting Ready to Be Sold?
- 3 Materials Stocks That May Earn a Place on Your Watchlist
- Crowdstrike Stock Retraces, As Earnings Sober Expectations
- Will The Institutions Buy The Dip In Ambarella Stock?
Receive News & Ratings for Otter Tail Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Otter Tail and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.