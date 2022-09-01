Otter Tail (NASDAQ:OTTR) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

Otter Tail (NASDAQ:OTTR – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday.

Separately, Siebert Williams Shank downgraded shares of Otter Tail from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $62.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd.

Otter Tail stock opened at $75.54 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $72.12 and a 200-day moving average of $66.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.07 and a beta of 0.46. Otter Tail has a 52-week low of $54.14 and a 52-week high of $82.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Otter Tail ( NASDAQ:OTTR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.50. Otter Tail had a net margin of 18.42% and a return on equity of 25.55%. The business had revenue of $400.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $336.87 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.01 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 40.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Otter Tail will post 7.08 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Otter Tail by 17.2% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,128 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 901 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Otter Tail by 75.5% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,432 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $459,000 after buying an additional 2,767 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Otter Tail by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,696 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $335,000 after buying an additional 609 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Otter Tail by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 218,544 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $15,608,000 after buying an additional 32,638 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Otter Tail by 70.4% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 8,989 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $642,000 after buying an additional 3,713 shares in the last quarter. 48.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Otter Tail Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in electric utility, manufacturing, and plastic pipe businesses in the United States. The company's Electric segment produces, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy in Minnesota, North Dakota, and South Dakota; and operates as a participant in the Midcontinent Independent System Operator, Inc markets.

