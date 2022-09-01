OVR Price Reaches $0.74 (OVR)

OVR (OVR) traded 0.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on September 1st. OVR has a total market cap of $20.28 million and approximately $1.98 million worth of OVR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, OVR has traded 2.4% lower against the US dollar. One OVR coin can now be bought for $0.74 or 0.00003679 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004988 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20,051.29 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00004351 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005099 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004984 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002550 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.76 or 0.00133479 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.89 or 0.00034345 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.39 or 0.00086711 BTC.

OVR Profile

OVR is a coin. It launched on November 29th, 2020. OVR’s total supply is 95,119,906 coins and its circulating supply is 27,491,471 coins. OVR’s official Twitter account is @OVRtheReality and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling OVR

According to CryptoCompare, “OVR is a World Scale, open-source, AR platform powered by Ethereum Blockchain. OVR makes it possible for users provided with a mobile device or smart glasses to live interactive augmented reality experiences customized in the real world. “

According to CryptoCompare, "OVR is a World Scale, open-source, AR platform powered by Ethereum Blockchain. OVR makes it possible for users provided with a mobile device or smart glasses to live interactive augmented reality experiences customized in the real world. "

