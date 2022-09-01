Oxbull.tech Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $11,946.00 (OXB)

Oxbull.tech (OXB) traded down 2.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on September 1st. During the last week, Oxbull.tech has traded 12.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Oxbull.tech coin can now be bought for approximately $0.37 or 0.00001859 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Oxbull.tech has a total market capitalization of $2.79 million and approximately $11,946.00 worth of Oxbull.tech was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004998 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 63.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $95.80 or 0.00478822 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001631 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002248 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $165.72 or 0.00828225 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.12 or 0.00015598 BTC.
About Oxbull.tech
Oxbull.tech’s total supply is 9,801,505 coins and its circulating supply is 7,501,504 coins. Oxbull.tech’s official Twitter account is @Oxbull5.
Oxbull.tech Coin Trading
