Oxen (OXEN) Reaches Market Capitalization of $12.57 Million

Oxen (OXEN) traded down 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on September 1st. One Oxen coin can currently be bought for $0.21 or 0.00001049 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Oxen has a market capitalization of $12.57 million and approximately $460,039.00 worth of Oxen was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Oxen has traded 5.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20,065.20 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1,582.67 or 0.07887650 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0624 or 0.00000311 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.74 or 0.00028587 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.64 or 0.00162670 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $57.32 or 0.00285672 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $153.27 or 0.00763872 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $116.85 or 0.00582338 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001130 BTC.

COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.

About Oxen

Oxen (CRYPTO:OXEN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-Heavy hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 25th, 2018. Oxen’s total supply is 59,722,166 coins. The Reddit community for Oxen is https://reddit.com/r/LokiProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Oxen’s official Twitter account is @Oxen_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Oxen Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “OXEN is a privacy-focused cryptocurrency built on the Monero codebase. Their goal was to launch a network that facilitates completely anonymous and decentralized transactions. Oxen is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm. In the beginning of 2021, Loki rebranded to OXEN. These were cosmetic changes only. $LOKI holders do not need to take any action. All Loki users can continue using their current wallets and services without having to update. All details regarding the rebrand are covered in the official announcement. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oxen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Oxen should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Oxen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

