Oxygen Trading 2% Lower This Week (OXY)

Oxygen (OXY) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on September 1st. One Oxygen coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0517 or 0.00000258 BTC on exchanges. Oxygen has a total market cap of $1.88 million and $235,116.00 worth of Oxygen was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Oxygen has traded 2% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

EOS (EOS) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00007299 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00002045 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0171 or 0.00000086 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000028 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Acet (ACT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000050 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Theoscoin (THS) traded down 30.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Hash Speed (THS) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0468 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Atlantis Metaverse (TAU) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Oxygen Coin Profile

OXY is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 12th, 2020. Oxygen’s total supply is 9,999,999,996 coins and its circulating supply is 36,248,467 coins. Oxygen’s official Twitter account is @Oxygen_protocol.

Oxygen Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Oxycoin is a blockchain-based mobile platform with its own native token. The platform features a built in exchange (with fiat), wallet and password management tools, an address book, and a central media hub. Following the launch, Oxycoin will create an Enhanced DAPP SDK, allowing “non-blockchain developers” to build decentralized applications (DAPPs) using JavaScript. The Oxycoin token allows users to vote on platform decisions. “

