Pallapay Price Up 0.6% This Week (PALLA)

Pallapay (PALLA) traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on September 1st. Pallapay has a total market capitalization of $7.87 million and $50,031.00 worth of Pallapay was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Pallapay coin can now be purchased for $0.0106 or 0.00000054 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Pallapay has traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tarality (TARAL) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005088 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 63.7% against the dollar and now trades at $95.80 or 0.00478822 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001646 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.51 or 0.00842081 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.05 or 0.00015543 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.95 or 0.00035367 BTC.

About Pallapay

Pallapay’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 743,546,427 coins. Pallapay’s official Twitter account is @pallapay_com.

Pallapay Coin Trading

