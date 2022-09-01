Parachute (PAR) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $57,687.00

Parachute (PAR) traded 3% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on September 1st. Over the last seven days, Parachute has traded 5% lower against the dollar. Parachute has a total market cap of $469,962.32 and approximately $57,687.00 worth of Parachute was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Parachute coin can now be purchased for about $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Parachute alerts:

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.25 or 0.00031278 BTC.

Zebec Protocol (ZBC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0209 or 0.00000105 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0165 or 0.00000083 BTC.

Mint Club (MINT) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GreenCoin.AI (GRC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000081 BTC.

MM Optimizer (MMO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004647 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000009 BTC.

MM Optimizer (Cronos) (MMO) traded 14.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00004227 BTC.

Notional Finance (NOTE) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001347 BTC.

About Parachute

Parachute (PAR) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Parachute’s total supply is 999,628,334 coins and its circulating supply is 878,603,675 coins. Parachute’s official Twitter account is @parachutetoken. The Reddit community for Parachute is /r/ParachuteToken. The official website for Parachute is www.parachutetoken.com.

Parachute Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Parachute launched with the goal of giving people better access and integrations with their cryptocurrency. It has put DeFi tools inside one app that lives in the places where people chat. The PAR token is used throughout Parachute products to interact with DeFi applications. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Parachute directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Parachute should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Parachute using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Parachute Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Parachute and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.