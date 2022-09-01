Paralink Network 24 Hour Volume Hits $38,167.00 (PARA)

Paralink Network (PARA) traded down 1.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on September 1st. Paralink Network has a market capitalization of $409,456.13 and $38,167.00 worth of Paralink Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Paralink Network has traded down 8.5% against the dollar. One Paralink Network coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0012 or 0.00000006 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Paralink Network

PARA is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Paralink Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 330,266,217 coins. Paralink Network’s official Twitter account is @ParalinkNetwork.

Buying and Selling Paralink Network

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Paralink Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Paralink Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Paralink Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

