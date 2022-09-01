Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token Tops 24 Hour Volume of $23.43 Million (PSG)

Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token (PSG) traded 4.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on September 1st. Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token has a market capitalization of $28.99 million and approximately $23.43 million worth of Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token has traded 1.5% higher against the US dollar. One Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token coin can now be purchased for approximately $9.32 or 0.00046314 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token Profile

Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,111,216 coins. Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token’s official Twitter account is @PSG_inside and its Facebook page is accessible here. Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token’s official message board is medium.com/socios. The official website for Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token is www.socios.com/paris-saint-germain.

Buying and Selling Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token

According to CryptoCompare, “Socios.com is a mobile app for football fans, it's designed to get the users closer to the team they love by allowing them – the superfans – to vote on club-specific decisions. As well as the right to vote, users get access to unique rewards – once-in-a-lifetime experiences, exclusive merchandise, prediction games, match-day challenges, and more. “

