Parke Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PKBK) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.18

Parke Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PKBK – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 30th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be given a dividend of 0.18 per share by the bank on Friday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. This is a boost from Parke Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16.

Parke Bancorp has raised its dividend payment by an average of 18.5% annually over the last three years.

Parke Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of Parke Bancorp stock opened at $22.18 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $264.27 million, a PE ratio of 6.50 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. Parke Bancorp has a 1 year low of $20.18 and a 1 year high of $25.85.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Parke Bancorp ( NASDAQ:PKBK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The bank reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $20.49 million during the quarter. Parke Bancorp had a net margin of 46.34% and a return on equity of 17.51%.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Parke Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Institutional Trading of Parke Bancorp

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Parke Bancorp by 38,091.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,583 shares of the bank’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 4,571 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Parke Bancorp by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 34,189 shares of the bank’s stock worth $808,000 after buying an additional 884 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Parke Bancorp by 27.1% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 44,906 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,060,000 after purchasing an additional 9,581 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Parke Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Parke Bancorp by 5.0% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 284,378 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,714,000 after buying an additional 13,547 shares during the period. 42.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Parke Bancorp

Parke Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Parke Bank that provides personal and business financial services to individuals and small to mid-sized businesses. The company offers various deposit products, including checking, savings, time, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

See Also

