Particl Price Tops $0.55 on Major Exchanges (PART)

Particl (PART) traded up 52.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on September 1st. Particl has a market capitalization of $6.83 million and approximately $1,336.00 worth of Particl was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Particl has traded 33.2% lower against the US dollar. One Particl coin can now be bought for approximately $0.55 or 0.00002752 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Gold Secured Currency (GSX) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0186 or 0.00000093 BTC.

CoinField Coin (CFC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001280 BTC.

holoride (RIDE) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000805 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0266 or 0.00000133 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00007442 BTC.

EgoPlatform (EGO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000997 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00008641 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000036 BTC.

VoltSwap (VOLT) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0384 or 0.00000192 BTC.

OtterClam (New) (CLAM) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.98 or 0.00018964 BTC.

About Particl

Particl (CRYPTO:PART) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It launched on July 17th, 2017. Particl’s total supply is 11,751,238 coins and its circulating supply is 12,407,980 coins. Particl’s official Twitter account is @particlproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Particl is /r/Particl and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Particl is particl.io.

Buying and Selling Particl

According to CryptoCompare, “Particl is a blockchain-based eCommerce platform, allowing customers and merchants to be directl connected on a peer-to-peer network with reliable privacy features. Users can buy or sell anything, similar to eBay, Etsy or Amazon, except that all the transaction data, payments and conversations happen over a self-governed, distributed network instead of a central server. Transactions within the network are conducted in PART, the native cryptocurrency in the Particl PoS blockchain. Particl Desktop is a modern, intuitive, and user-friendly desktop application to make untraceable payments, buy or sell products and services online using the Open Marketplace, participate in community decisions, or start staking funds. Particl Desktop is the point-of-access into the Particl ecosystem. The Particl Market enables direct person to person e-commerce. Using peer-to-peer technology, it operates with no central authority or middleman and is exclusively owned and operated by its network of users. Particl offers to everyone the ability to partake in the global economy, regardless of its geographical location. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Particl directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Particl should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Particl using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

