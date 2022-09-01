Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO) Raised to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday.

Several other research firms have also commented on PDCO. Robert W. Baird set a $35.00 price objective on Patterson Companies in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Patterson Companies from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Patterson Companies from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 30th.

NASDAQ:PDCO opened at $27.89 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Patterson Companies has a 12 month low of $26.51 and a 12 month high of $35.29. The company has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a PE ratio of 13.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.81.

Patterson Companies ( NASDAQ:PDCO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 29th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.15. Patterson Companies had a net margin of 3.13% and a return on equity of 21.94%. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Patterson Companies will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Donald Zurbay sold 10,180 shares of Patterson Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.58, for a total transaction of $301,124.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 78,032 shares in the company, valued at $2,308,186.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Donald Zurbay sold 10,180 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.58, for a total value of $301,124.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 78,032 shares in the company, valued at $2,308,186.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Les B. Korsh sold 4,889 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.64, for a total transaction of $144,909.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 71,449 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,117,748.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PDCO. Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in Patterson Companies in the first quarter worth $37,708,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Patterson Companies by 607.3% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,037,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,451,000 after buying an additional 890,824 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Patterson Companies by 14.9% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,232,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,642,000 after buying an additional 418,046 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Patterson Companies by 149.7% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 626,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,295,000 after buying an additional 375,904 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Patterson Companies during the fourth quarter worth $10,261,000. Institutional investors own 82.55% of the company’s stock.

Patterson Companies, Inc engages in distribution of dental and animal health products in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Dental, Animal Health, and Corporate segments. The Dental segment offers consumable products, including infection control, restorative materials, and instruments; basic and advanced technology and dental equipment; practice optimization solutions, such as practice management software, e-commerce, revenue cycle management, patient engagement solutions, and clinical and patient education systems.

